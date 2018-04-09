Residents at Kissimmee apartment complex demand better security to curb crime

Oscar Baez has been living at Rapallo apartments, a luxury apartment community near The Loop, for almost a decade. But recently he said there’s been more crime than ever around the area.

Rapallo apts. facing influx of crime, says resident

OCSO has 5 active investigations at the complex

Oscar Baez wants management to have better security

“You live, like, in fear you know,” Baez said.

His garage has been broken into twice now. Baez said the criminal or criminals vandalized his car and took the parts inside of it to sell.

He had to spend $11,000 purchasing another vehicle because the repairs to his damaged car were too costly.

Baez called the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, and they’re currently investigating the matter.

“They literally stripped out my car,” Baez explained. “They stole all the seats coverings, dashboard, clusters, everything. It was $15,000 in damages so it was declared (a) total loss.”

There were no visible signs of entry so he believes the thief or thieves are using a scamming device to open up his garage door through the keypad.

But Baez isn’t the only victim. A call log by the Osceola County Sheriff’s shows how many times the sheriff’s office has been called out to Rapallo. There are five other active investigations out there. It even shows that a burglary alarm went off at the apartment’s club house.

While the complex is gated, Baez is hoping management will do more, like perhaps hire a security guard on-site or add surveillance cameras.

“They have to do something to protect us. Surveillance cameras, whatever,” Baez said. “You know? They have to do something.”

We reached out to Rapallo’s management. The manager on-site told Spectrum News 13 she could not talk about the matter, but said she would forward our request to the regional director.