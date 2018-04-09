Political world reacts to Gov. Scott's US Senate run

As Florida Gov. Rick Scott made his announcement on Monday that he is running for the U.S. Senate, many in the political world have mixed reactions.

Not surprising, Scott's Democratic challenger Bill Nelson was quick to respond to the governor's declaration.

"While it's clear that Rick Scott will say or do anything to get elected, I've always believed that if you just do the right thing, the politics will take care of itself," the incumbent said.

Gwen Graham, who is the Democratic candidate running in the hopes of taking over Scott's current position as governor, called him a "lap dog for Donald Trump's anti-Florida agenda" and stated that he has been absent for Florida.

"Rick Scott was absent from Florida's schools. Absent after Pulse. Absent when the nursing homes called," Graham said. "How can we ever expect Rick Scott to stand up to Donald Trump?" she stated in a news release.

Graham and Nelson were not the only Democrats blasting Scott. Florida Democratic Chair Terrie Rizzo released a statement, saying that for the last eight years the governor has put himself and his political interests first.

And Rizzo declared that Scott does not have a strong record to represent the Sunshine State.

"Here's his record: lost jobs, low wages and an economy that works for himself and his political donors, not to mention higher healthcare bills, a broken public education system and scandal after scandal. There is no limit to Rick Scott's dishonesty and Floridians don't trust him to look out for them in the Senate," stated Rizzo.

However, Scott's own party congratulated him and mentioned his leadership that Floridians will recognize.

"With this announcement, Scott adds his name to a Republican field of statewide candidates this midterm election that is boasting with incredibly qualified contenders. Floridians have seen, first hand, effective leadership from Scott and come November they will reward him by sending Senator Bill Nelson into retirement," stated Blaise Ingolgia, Republican Party of Florida chairman.