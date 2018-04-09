Orlando Police search for suspect in fatal Parramore shooting of father of 5

Orlando Police is offering a reward of up to a $5,000 for information in the fatal shooting of father in the Parramore community.

Father of 5 killed near train tracks, says OPD

Police offering $5,000 reward

PREVIOUS: Man found dead near train tracks in Orlando

Police say Mike Mells was shot and killed near train track of Robinson and Paramore.

Karlette Karris, who works in the community helping the homeless, knew the father of five as did many others in the community.

“I am just shocked. I came to work yesterday and come down to this, found it was Mike. I would like to know who did it,” Karris said.

Kerris told Spectrum News 13 she feels for the Mells Family and his kids who would always help her.

“His kids walked by if they see me struggling, and they would get stuff out my car and would stop and say ‘want some help?’ and (they) would help me,” Kerris said.

K.B., a nearby resident, lives in Parramore. He wants the violence to stop in his neighborhood.

He told us the violence happens too often, and he feels for Mells family and his children.

Mells’ mother didn’t want to talk on camera but told Spectrum News 13 her son was an outstanding person, and they are working on funeral arrangements.

If you have any information on this case, call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.