Missing child alert issued for Mount Dora girl

Florida law enforcement officials have issued a missing child alert for a 12-year-old Mount Dora girl.

Missing child alert issued for 12-year-old Mount Dora girl

City officials say she was taken out of school by unknown woman

FDLE: Joscelyn Delong may be with woman in teal van

Joscelyn Delong was last seen in the area of the 1400 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Mount Dora.

According to city officials, the girl was picked up from Mount Dora Middle School by an unknown woman who wasn't authorized to take her out of school.



She may be in the company of a white woman with long, dark hair, and they may be in a teal van, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.

Joscelyn was last wearing dark blue skinny jeans, a lime green long-sleeve shirt and black-and-white Converse shoes.

Mount Dora Police are working with the Florida Highway Patrol and FDLE to find her. Anyone who has any information on Joscelyn's location is asked to contact Mount Dora Police at 352-735-7130 or call 911.