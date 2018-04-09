Gov. Scott to make 'announcement' in Orlando

Gov. Rick Scott will be in Orlando Monday morning in what is anticipated to be his announcement for a U.S. Senate run.

Republican governor expected to throw hat in race

If true, Scott runs against Democratic U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson

He is expected to throw his name into the race for U.S. Senate and go up against Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson. Nelson has held the seat since winning it back in 2000.

Scott will be leaving the governor’s office in 2019 due to term limits and a Senate run has been rumored for months now.

The governor plans to make his announcement at 10 a.m. at the ODC Construction on 5701 Carder Rd.

Please join me on Facebook Live, tomorrow at 10AM to hear my big announcement. https://t.co/xUNFWdyGxN pic.twitter.com/ov8mItqZXZ — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) April 8, 2018