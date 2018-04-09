Fire at Pirate's Dinner Adventure in Orlando

Orange County Fire Rescue put out a fire at Pirate's Dinner Adventure and sent one person to the hospital.
The well-known dinner theater, located on Carrier Drive, near International Drive, has been closed while the company made repairs following Hurricane Irma. They had hoped to reopen later this spring.
Pictures from viewers showed thick dark smoke coming out of the roof in the back of the theater.
Orange County Fire Rescue says the fire is now out, and one person was taken to Orange County Regional Medical Center. No one else was believed to be inside.
This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.
