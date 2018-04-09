EVERYDAY HERO: Woman fights human trafficking one cup of coffee at a time

Advocates fighting to end human trafficking say it is a form of modern-day slavery. A Sanford coffee-shop owner is pouring all of her proceeds to helping victims.

Tina Kadolph says her mother forced her into human trafficking

Palate Coffee Brewery helps to fight human trafficking

At Palate Coffee Brewery, everyone working volunteers their time and every customer is helping to fight a continuing problem.

"We tell them they can be the hero because with every cup of coffee they buy they're supporting what we're doing," said Tina Kadolph, founder and president of Love Missions.

All profits go to the fight against human trafficking.

"I know that we were put here for a reason: To make a difference. And that's what I hope we to do: Impact every life that comes through these doors one way or another," said Kadolph.

However, opening this shop was not something Kadolph dreamed about growing up.

"People have dreams about what they want to have happen. I didn't even have dreams," explained Kadolph.

She says she was forced into a life of human trafficking by her mother when she was just a child.

"I honestly didn't believe I would be here today, that I would be alive today," said Kadolph.

She eventually escaped and with the help of her family, turned her life around. She formed the nonprofit Love Missions with her husband and they opened up the coffee shop in downtown Sanford nearly three years ago.

"There was a young lady who came in to use the bathroom," said Kadolph. "I was here and after getting into a conversation with her found out she had fled from Ft. Lauderdale."

That woman was homeless, but Kadolph helped the woman get her life back on track.

Kadolph says there is a reason people notice polished rustic wood everywhere they look in the coffee shop.

"Everything in here has been made out of palates, and it's beautiful, and that's the message we want to give to survivors — that they're not trash. They're valuable," said Kadolph.

For Kadolph, the days of no dreams are gone.

"And now I have big, big dreams to help change other people's lives and give them dreams for a future," said Kadolph.

Kadolph says her mission is opening a safe house for girls in Guyana this fall, and she hopes to open a safe house here in the states someday.