Disney: Menu revealed for Woody's Lunch Box at Toy Story Land

Last Updated: Monday, April 09, 2018, 12:06 PM EDT
Disney World has shared a peek inside Woody’s Lunch Box, a walk-up counter-service eatery opening June 30 in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- Menu revealed for Woody's Lunch Box
- Eatery will feature classic sandwiches, sides with a "modern" twist
- Toy Story Land opens June 30 at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Woody’s Lunch Box will serve up “all sorts of sandwiches and sides that blend classic flavor combinations with a modern twist,” according to a post on the Disney Parks Blog.
“We honored these classic dishes by using the best ingredients to elevate the flavors,” said Lenny DeGeorge, concept development culinary director for Walt Disney World.
Items include a s’mores breakfast sandwich, French toast stuffed with chocolate ganache and marshmallows; a smoked turkey sourdough sandwich with eggs, Swiss cheese, peppers and onions; a breakfast bowl filled with scrambled eggs, potatoes and gravy; and a BBQ brisket melt.
Side items include tomato basil soup, vegetable macaroni salad and potato barrels (tater tots).
For the little ones, there are grilled cheese sandwiches or turkey sandwiches.
The menu will also feature specialty beverages such as soda floats, a “mystic portal punch” made of Powerade Mountain Berry Blast and lemon-lime and tangerine flavors, and a lemonade cocktail for the grown-ups.
Mini Babybel, the “official snack cheese” of Walt Disney World will also be available. Disney announced the new partnership with the company late last year.
When Toy Story Land opens, visitors will enter Andy’s toy-filled backyard and “shrink” to the size of a toy. In addition to Woody’s Lunch Box, the new area will include the existing Toy Story Mania attraction, a family-friendly coaster Slinky Dog Dash and the Alien Swirling Saucers attraction.
