Weather forecast: Monday to see chance of rain, showers

It looks like Central Florida will see a wet start to the week.



A stalled front over Central Florida has kept a few showers around early this Monday morning.

The front will lift north later Monday, keeping a decent chance for rain and even a few storms throughout the afternoon.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the south. Temperatures will be warmer than Sunday, climbing into the mid to low 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue into Monday night, with even a few showers through the overnight hours. Winds out of the south, along with the clouds, will not allow temperatures to drop much. Lows will only fall into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue Tuesday as a cold front moves through. Expect a decent chance for showers and storms.



WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the Spectrum News 13 app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are.

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from Spectrum News 13

Highs will climb into the upper 70s to low 80s. Once the front moves south on Wednesday and the rain clears out early, there will be a start to clear out and see more sunshine.

Temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 70s, but will be back in the low 80s by Thursday.

If heading to the beach, watch for developing storms. The gusty wind will also create a bit of a chop on the water, so exercise caution if heading out.



View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13 and mynews13.com/weatherpics .