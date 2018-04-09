Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old Miami boy

A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old Noah Florvil of Miami, Florida.

Florvil may be in company of woman named "Bella"

According to FDLE, Florvil was last seen on the 6600th block of NW 12th Avenue in Miami.

The child was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and no shoes. He has black eyes and brown hairs, and weighs about 30 pounds.

FDLE says Florvil may be in the company of a “heavy set” white Hispanic woman of Miami who was referred to as “Bella.”

She is described to have blonde hair with a green streak in the front. She was last seen wearing a purple and pink bra, a purple jacket, and black rights with a green, yellow and red flower.