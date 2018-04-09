Amber Alert issued for 10-month-old Miami boy

Last Updated: Monday, April 09, 2018, 4:22 PM EDT
A Florida Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-month-old Noah Florvil of Miami, Florida.
According to FDLE, Florvil was last seen on the 6600th block of NW 12th Avenue in Miami.
The child was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants and no shoes. He has black eyes and brown hairs, and weighs about 30 pounds.
FDLE says Florvil may be in the company of a “heavy set” white Hispanic woman of Miami who was referred to as “Bella.”
She is described to have blonde hair with a green streak in the front. She was last seen wearing a purple and pink bra, a purple jacket, and black rights with a green, yellow and red flower.
