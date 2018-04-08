Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Orlando

Last Updated: Sunday, April 08, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Orlando on Sunday.
The crash happened at about 10 a.m. on Colonial Drive, near Manor Drive.
According to authorities, the pedestrian was in his 20s.
Colonial Drive was temporarily closed while investigators cleared the crash site.
Another pedestrian was killed early Sunday while crossing Orange Blossom Trail at about 2 a.m.
