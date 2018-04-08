Weather forecast: Rain sticking around for next few days

A line of showers and a few storms rolled over Central Florida Saturday evening, bringing some much needed rain.

Rain sticking around

Front moving south, returning Monday

Dry air, sunshine returns Thursday

The front will drop south today, but will still be close enough to spark a few showers, especially for our southern counties.

Expect mostly cloudy skies and breezy winds out of the north to keep temperatures down.

Highs will only reach the mid to upper 70s for most with even some spots only in the low 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight and into Monday morning. While a lot of the rain will end early, an isolated shower will still be possible.

Temperatures will be mild, falling into the mid-60s.

The front will lift back north on Monday, keeping a decent chance for showers to start our work week.

Clouds stick around, but with strong winds out of the south, temperatures will make it back into the mid-80s.

Low pressure will then pull a cold front through the area on Tuesday. there is a high chance for showers and even a few storms throughout the day before finally clearing out on Wednesday.

Temperatures will be around 80 degrees mid-week through Friday with sunshine returning.

