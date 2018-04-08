Man charged in death of 20-year-old Apopka woman

A 26-year-old Apopka man was arrested Saturday for the murder of Christina Scarr, 20, officials said.

Man arrested in homicide of 20-year-old Apopka woman

Asgeirr Ulfr charged with first-degree murder

Christina Scarr shot, killed Friday, April 6

Asgeirr Ulfr had a warrant out for his arrest after authorities discovered he shot and killed Scarr Friday in a home in the 1200 block of Gina Court in unincorporated Apopka.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office responded to the home Friday morning after receiving a call from a man who reported a home invader shot him in the foot and killed a female.

Deputies found Ulfr at the home and discovered Scarr's unresponsive body. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Ulfr was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was interviewed by investigators.

Investigators later determined that Ulfr was responsible for the crime. He was located Saturday evening at a home off Player Circle in Orlando and taken into custody.

Ulfr is charged with first-degree premeditated murder and is being held on no bond. He will have his first court appearance Sunday at 9 a.m.

Investigators are still working to determine the events leading up to the homicide.