Last Updated: Sunday, April 08, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
Gov. Rick Scott plans to make what he calls a “major announcement” on Monday.
- Rick Scott to make "major announcement" Monday
- Governor expected to announce Senate bid
- If Scott runs, he'll face Sen. Bill Nelson
The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. in Orlando.
The 65-year-old is expected to announce he's running for U.S. Senate.
Scott, a Republican, will be leaving the governor’s office in 2019 due to term limits. If he does run, Scott will face incumbent 76-year-old Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat.
Nelson has held the seat since winning in 2000.
Please join me on Facebook Live, tomorrow at 10AM to hear my big announcement. https://t.co/xUNFWdyGxN pic.twitter.com/ov8mItqZXZ— Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) April 8, 2018
Latest News: Florida
- Gov. Scott set for ‘major announcement’ Monday
- 360 VIDEO: UCF team officially takes over Arecibo Observatory
- Florida on a Tankful: Discover historic horse breed at Gypsy Gold Horse Farm
- Lawsuit: Google, Facebook, Twitter profited off terrorist propaganda
- Opioid crisis: Top doctor urges access to overdose antidote
- Carlie Brucia's killer to get new sentencing hearing
- Pictures: Legendary 'Memphis Belle' on display at Space Coast Air Show
- Universal unveils names, details for International Drive hotels
- Gov. Scott, clemency board appeal judge's ruling on felon voting rights