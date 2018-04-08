Gov. Scott set for ‘major announcement’ Monday

By Ashley Carter, Digital Media Producer
Last Updated: Sunday, April 08, 2018, 3:39 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- 

Gov. Rick Scott plans to make what he calls a “major announcement” on Monday.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. in Orlando. 

The 65-year-old is expected to announce he's running for U.S. Senate.

Scott, a Republican, will be leaving the governor’s office in 2019 due to term limits. If he does run, Scott will face incumbent 76-year-old Sen. Bill Nelson, a Democrat.

Nelson has held the seat since winning in 2000.
