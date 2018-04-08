Fireworks set off at Florida Mall, deputies say

Last Updated: Sunday, April 08, 2018, 7:21 PM EDT
Law enforcement responded to the Florida Mall Sunday evening after fireworks were set off.
The fireworks were set off as part of a distraction theft at a jewelry store, Orange County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Jeff Williamson said.
The incident caused panic inside the mall, with many people believing a shooting had taken place.
Eleven people were injured as crowds ran from the mall, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. Five people were transported to a hospital, while six were treated at the scene.
No other details were immediately available.
