Last Updated: Sunday, April 08, 2018, 5:36 PM EDT
A kayaker who was reported missing Saturday has been found dead, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
- Body of missing kayaker found in Mosquito Lagoon
- Scott Kemper was reported missing after not returning home
- Autopsy will be conducted to determine cause of death
The body of Scott Kemper, 53, was found Sunday in Mosquito Lagoon by a charter boat captain. He was last seen in a 16-foot Tarpon kayak at the Bairs Cove Boat Ramp on Friday at about noon.
Kemper was only supposed to be out kayaking for a couple of hours, according to his family. Later that night, they realized he never came back home and contacted authorities.
A preliminary investigation indicates that Kemper drowned after his kayak capsized.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
Latest News: Brevard County
- Body of missing Brevard kayaker found
- I-95 reopens as crews battle large brush fire in Brevard
- Brevard waste collection may be delayed after fire takes out power
- FWC continues to search for possible poacher in Brevard headless alligator case
- FWC investigates headless gator found in Rockledge
- Pictures: Legendary 'Memphis Belle' on display at Space Coast Air Show
- Florida on a Tankful: Wander through history at the Dinosaur Store
- Palm Bay Police search for attempted burglary suspect who ran across I-95
- Fire crews contain brush fire in Palm Bay