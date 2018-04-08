Body of missing Brevard kayaker found

By Krystel Knowles, Reporter
Last Updated: Sunday, April 08, 2018, 5:36 PM EDT
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- 

A kayaker who was reported missing Saturday has been found dead, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Scott Kemper, 53, was found Sunday in Mosquito Lagoon by a charter boat captain. He was last seen in a 16-foot Tarpon kayak at the Bairs Cove Boat Ramp on Friday at about noon.

Kemper was only supposed to be out kayaking for a couple of hours, according to his family. Later that night, they realized he never came back home and contacted authorities.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Kemper drowned after his kayak capsized.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death.
