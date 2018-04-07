Weather forecast: Warm, muggy day with scattered showers

An approaching front will bring rain and rumble chances our way Saturday afternoon, with a strong storm or two possible.

Warm, muggy

Chance of scattered showers

Front moving through

Ahead of today's front, a gusty southwest wind at 15 to 20 mph will transport moisture across central Florida.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with dew points in the 60s, making it very warm and muggy.

Scattered showers and storms will develop today into the overnight hours.

As the front drops south, slightly cooler air will move in Sunday with highs in the 70s.

Sunday will see a 40% chance of rain and Monday will see a 50% chance.

Wednesday will see a push of cooler, drier air.

Surf conditions will be poor this morning, but a wave heights push two to three feet this afternoon, fair conditions are possible.

The rip current risk will fluctuate between low and moderate today. The UV index will be high today.

