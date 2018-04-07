Man arrested in death of missing woman found at Orlando hotel

By Spectrum News Staff,
Last Updated: Saturday, April 07, 2018
ORLANDO -- 

A man has been arrested in Puerto Rico on a warrant for 1st-degree murder in the death of missing woman Vanessa Cocly, whose body was found early Friday.

Christian Penchi, 32, was considered a person of interest in the investigation after Cocly's body was found inside his apartment at the Heritage Hotel, a former motel-turned-apartment complex, on 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail.

Officials say Cocly and Penchi had an on again/off again relationship. 

“My understanding is that there was some turbulence, but I’ve not heard that it was physical turbulence, just issues between the two and they were on-again and off-again,” Williamson said.  

Family members reported Cocly missing March 31 after she failed to show up for work and a family get together on Easter.
