Man arrested in death of missing woman found at Orlando hotel

A man has been arrested in Puerto Rico on a warrant for 1st-degree murder in the death of missing woman Vanessa Cocly, whose body was found early Friday.

Christian Penchi arrested, charged in death of Vanessa Cocly

Cocly's body was found inside Penchi's apartment

Christian Penchi, 32, was considered a person of interest in the investigation after Cocly's body was found inside his apartment at the Heritage Hotel, a former motel-turned-apartment complex, on 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail.

Officials say Cocly and Penchi had an on again/off again relationship.

“My understanding is that there was some turbulence, but I’ve not heard that it was physical turbulence, just issues between the two and they were on-again and off-again,” Williamson said.

Family members reported Cocly missing March 31 after she failed to show up for work and a family get together on Easter.