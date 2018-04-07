Hotel evacuated after pipe bomb found in Ocala

Last Updated: Saturday, April 07, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
A hotel was evacuated after a pipe bomb was discovered Saturday afternoon in Ocala, according to police.
A suspicious object was reported at 1:17 p.m. at the Quality Inn on SW College Road.
Officers responded to the scene and evacuated the hotel. The Bomb Squad was called in.
The bomb was detonated in a secure area, police said.
The area was cleared and people were able to return to the hotel.
