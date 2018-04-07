Hotel evacuated after pipe bomb found in Ocala

By Spectrum News Staff,
Last Updated: Saturday, April 07, 2018, 4:44 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. -- 

A hotel was evacuated after a pipe bomb was discovered Saturday afternoon in Ocala, according to police.

  • Pipe bomb found in Ocala
  • Nearby hotel was evacuated 
  • Bomb was detonated and area cleared

A suspicious object was reported at 1:17 p.m. at the Quality Inn on SW College Road.

Officers responded to the scene and evacuated the hotel. The Bomb Squad was called in.

The bomb was detonated in a secure area, police said.

The area was cleared and people were able to return to the hotel.
Latest News: Marion County