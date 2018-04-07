Former Gators legend Steve Spurrier named head coach of Orlando's new pro football team

Former Florida Gators football coach Steve Spurrier has returned to the game as The Alliance of American Football's head coach in Orlando.

The Alliance of American Football chose Orlando as its first Alliance market, introducing Spurrier as the head coach, due to the loyal and engaged fan base that loves the game.

“When reviewing markets for The Alliance, we focused on cities who were looking for more football,” said Charlie Ebersol, co-founder and CEO, The Alliance. “Orlando has already proven to be a passionate, loyal and engaged fan base that loves the game, yet they don’t have a professional football team to call their own.”

Orlando Alliance plans to play home games at University of Central Florida's Spectrum Stadium, 13 miles northeast of downtown Orlando.

“Well, we’re not just bringing professional football to town, we’re bringing the Head Ball Coach with us -- a true Florida legend,” Ebersol added.

It's OFFICIAL: The legendary Head Ball Coach, @SteveSpurrierUF has joined The Alliance as head coach in Orlando. All the details at https://t.co/FPPxtbeBjO #JoinTheAlliance #AllianceORL pic.twitter.com/1Q4eQRq1is — AAF (@TheAAF) April 7, 2018

Spurrier was a Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at the University of Florida and later returned to his alma mater as head coach. He led the program to its first ever national championship in 1996. In 2017, Spurrier became just the fourth person to be inducted to the College Football Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

“The Alliance offers a unique opportunity to get back into coaching, this time for a spring season, and work closely with hungry, talented athletes looking to begin, revive or extend their professional careers," Spurrier said.

Fans looking to guarantee their place in history can purchase season ticket seat deposits for $50 on a first-come, first-serve basis beginning Tuesday, April 17 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Ticket pricing and seat locations for Orlando Alliance home games will be released later this summer. For more information on Orlando Alliance, click here.