Firefighters respond to 4-alarm fire at Trump Tower in NYC

More than 100 New York City firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower on Saturday.

100-plus firefighters responded to fire at Trump Tower

Fire was originally reported as 2-alarm, upgraded to 4-alarm

1 person was seriously injured

The fire department said it received a 911 call around 5:35 p.m. of a fire at President Trump's Manhattan home.

One person was seriously injured, according to FDNY.

The fire broke out on the building's 50th floor.

At least 36 units and 126 firefighters were battling the flames.

The fire was originally reported as a two-alarm blaze, but it was later upgraded to a four-alarm fire.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Trump's business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in the city since taking office.



At 6:42 p.m., Trump tweeted that the fire had been extinguished and thanked FDNY.