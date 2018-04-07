Last Updated: Saturday, April 07, 2018, 7:24 PM EDT
More than 100 New York City firefighters responded to a four-alarm fire at Trump Tower on Saturday.
- 100-plus firefighters responded to fire at Trump Tower
- Fire was originally reported as 2-alarm, upgraded to 4-alarm
- 1 person was seriously injured
The fire department said it received a 911 call around 5:35 p.m. of a fire at President Trump's Manhattan home.
One person was seriously injured, according to FDNY.
The fire broke out on the building's 50th floor.
At least 36 units and 126 firefighters were battling the flames.
The fire was originally reported as a two-alarm blaze, but it was later upgraded to a four-alarm fire.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
Trump's business is based at Trump Tower and his residence is there, but he has spent little time in the city since taking office.
At 6:42 p.m., Trump tweeted that the fire had been extinguished and thanked FDNY.
Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018
Latest News: National
- Firefighters respond to 4-alarm fire at Trump Tower in NYC
- Fire breaks out at Trump Tower in NYC
- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tours Harvey-hit area
- Girl, 3, shot in head outside Detroit gas station
- Facebook suspends Canadian firm amid data mining scandal
- SC resorts looks for people who threw carrots at alligator
- MLK's grandchild hosts inspiring group of child activists
- Alleged gang members charged in San Francisco area killings
- Fort Campbell says 2 soldiers killed in helicopter crash