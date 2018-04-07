Deputies investigate death in Palm Coast

Last Updated: Saturday, April 07, 2018, 5:58 PM EDT
A woman's body was found Saturday morning at a Palm Coast home, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
- Sheriff's Office said there's no threat to the community
Deputies responded to Felter Lane shortly before 10:40 a.m., where the body of 25-year-old Brandi Clenza was discovered.
Part of Felter Lane was temporarily blocked but has since reopened.
“While the investigation is ongoing and we do not have much information to release at this time, I want the community to know that there is no threat or cause for concern,” Sheriff Rick Staly said.
Palm Coast Fire Rescue also responded to the scene.
No additional details were immediately available.
