I-95 reopens as crews battle large brush fire in Brevard

Interstate 95 has reopened in Brevard County after smoke from a brush fire prompted the shutdown of the roadway in both directions Saturday.

Firefighters battle brush fire in Melbourne

I-95 temporarily closed due to smoke

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office closed the roadway at about 5 p.m. between Eau Gallie Boulevard and the Pineda Causeway in the Melbourne area.

The closure comes less than a day after a different section of I-95 was closed in Volusia County due to a brush fire.

Meanwhile, firefighters in Melbourne continue to battle large brush fire on Jones Road.

As of 8:15 p.m., the brush fire was 100 acres in size and 75 percent contained.

Brevard County Fire Rescue has more than 15 units at the scene, while units fromFlorida Forest Service and Melbourne and Palm Bay fire departments are also battling the blaze.

Crews are using four bulldozers to cut fire breaks.

A BCFR helicopter is dropping water from the air.

Smoke remains in the area, reducing visibility, according to officials.