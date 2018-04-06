Video: UCF team officially takes over Arecibo Observatory

The signs are up at the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico: new management, University of Central Florida.

Ribbon-cutting for UCF's takeover of Arecibo Observatory

UCF leading consortium for Arecibo's management

UCF says it will make the school a leader in space research

JUMP TO VIDEO: Arecibo Observatory in 360 degrees

PREVIOUS STORY: UCF to manage Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico

NEXT WEEK: We got behind-the-scenes access to the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico. Join us starting Monday as anchor Ybeth Bruzual reports on the island's recovery efforts, seven months after Hurricane Maria.

UCF is leading a team, which includes Universidad Metropolitana in Puerto Rico and Yang Enterprises in Oviedo, to manage the giant radio telescope for the next five years.

On Friday, UCF officially cut the ribbon, so to speak, on this takeover.

The Arecibo Observatory first opened in 1963 in the north of the island, and it's one of only two telescopes in the world with the radar capacity to do the kind of space science research UCF is expanding in.

The observatory's radar system gathers information about planets, moons, asteroids and comets.

Prior to Hurricane Maria's landfall, many thought the observatory would shut down because of lack of funding and resources. That’s when the National Science Foundation decided to open it up to proposals, and UCF stepped in.

UCF says the move will put it on track to become a national leader in space science research.

The agreement to manage Arecibo is worth $20.15 million over five years, according to UCF.

Under the agreement, scientists from around the world will be able to still pursue several scientific fields, including planetary radar research, atmospheric science and radio astronomy. The observatory will also continue to track objects near the Earth that could be dangerous.

Among Arecibo's significant contributions to scientific study, the observatory was used to help further prove Einstein's theory of general relativity, confirming the first evidence for the existence of gravitational waves. It has helped expand our knowledge of the cosmos and of physics theory.

It's also a striking famous landmark, used in movies such as "GoldenEye" and "Contact."

The observatory was built in the 1960s in an area created by a sinkhole.

Arecibo in 360 degrees

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

(Video by Tony Rojek, Spectrum News 13 staff)