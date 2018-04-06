Smoke from brush fire shuts down I-95 in Volusia County

Smoke from a brush fire in Volusia County has shut down I-95 in both directions.

The interstate is shut down northbound at Dunlawton Avenue and southbound at International Speedway Boulvard.

Florida Forest Service says the fire is about 25 acres in size and 40 percent contained. But the smoke is so bad it's severely reduced visibility.

Florida Highway Patrol is urging people to stay out of the area and use 511 for updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.