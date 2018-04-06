Last Updated: Friday, April 06, 2018, 3:51 PM EDT
Smoke from a brush fire in Volusia County has shut down I-95 in both directions.
- RELATED: LIVE Real-Time Traffic Map
The interstate is shut down northbound at Dunlawton Avenue and southbound at International Speedway Boulvard.
Florida Forest Service says the fire is about 25 acres in size and 40 percent contained. But the smoke is so bad it's severely reduced visibility.
Florida Highway Patrol is urging people to stay out of the area and use 511 for updates.
This is a developing story. Check back for the latest.
latest news: volusia county
- Smoke from brush fire shuts down I-95 in Volusia County
- Man at bus stop among 3 killed in separate crashes in 24 hours
- NTSB official: Wing broke off Daytona Beach plane
- Bunnell crews battle brush fire in Daytona Beach
- Plane crashes near Daytona Beach International Airport, killing 2
- Deputies: Woman fatally stabbed fellow Burger King worker
- Volusia student accused of making false school threat
- Disney bus driver accused of trying to meet with teen for sex
- Man found dead in Holly Hill park