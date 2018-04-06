Woman dead, man shot at Seminole County home

A woman was found dead and a man was shot inside a Seminole County home.

The shooting happened in the area of Bear Lake Road and McNeil Road in the Altamonte Springs area. That's just over the Orange-Seminole county line between State Road 436 and State Road 414.

Deputies say a man, who was shot in the foot, said he was there to deliver something. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

A woman found dead inside the house, but she doesn't appear to have been shot. Deputies say the man knew the woman.

Deputies say they are looking for a silver sedan, possibly a Lexus, and one or two people inside the vehicle. They do not have much of a description yet.

Teague Middle School was temporarily put on lockdown but that lockdown has been lifted.

There is also a day care, a prep school and a retirement home in the area.

