3 hospitalized after road rage leads to shooting on State Road 528

Three people were shot in a road rage incident on State Road 528 on Thursday and a woman who was with one of the men is be sought after, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Driver accused of assaulting girlfriend

Another vehicle pulled up to intervene, says deputies

Driver, other vehicle fired at each other

The incident happened in Orlando around 5:43 p.m., on State Road 528 when a vehicle with three people in it observed a man in another vehicle physically fighting with his girlfriend, stated Lt. Ken Taylor in a news release.

Two of the observers, both men ages 23 and 32 years old with one sitting in the front passenger seat and the other was in the back, and the driver pulled up along the vehicle and both parties rolled down their windows, Taylor stated.

That is when they started arguing with the other driver.

The man who is accused of assaulting his girlfriend pulled out a gun, pointed at the other vehicle and followed them, described Taylor.

Both cars then pulled up to one another at the Consulate Road exit off of State Road 528and the boyfriend allegedly fired into the other vehicle, stated Taylor.

The driver of that vehicle then "pulled out his own firearm and returned fire," Taylor explained.

Deputies say both cars took off, with the one where the observers were in ended just off State Road 528 at the Hampton Inn on 7500 Futures Drive, where deputies found the two observers described above with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The car with the boyfriend and his girlfriend ended up 20 minutes away, at a McDonald's on 8175 South John Young Parkway, where the girlfriend reportedly dropped off her boyfriend who was shot there, stated Taylor.

She fled the scene with the gun used in the altercation, he explained.

Law enforcement is working to track her down, but Taylor did not give a description of her. Taylor also did not state if the guns were legally own.

Meanwhile her 41-year-old boyfriend was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds, where he underwent surgery Thursday night.

The two men he allegedly shot were also at ORMC being treated for their gunshot wounds.