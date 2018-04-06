PHOTOS: Universal gives 'Fast and Furious' sneak peek

Last Updated: Friday, April 06, 2018, 12:33 PM EDT
Universal Orlando has not yet released a date for the opening of the new "Fast and Furious -- Supercharged" ride, but we are getting a new look inside.
Universal unveiled several new pictures on its blog Friday, which show how immersive the attraction will be for fans of the movie franchise.
Visitors will get to watch through the Fast family's home base, including the garage and the War Room. There are plenty of iconic cars to check out too.
"Fast and Furious -- Supercharged" features favorite characters from the series, played by the original actors, and a brand new storyline.
