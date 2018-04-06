Orlando doctor pleads no contest to vaccination fraud

An Orlando pediatrician pleaded no contest Friday to administering partial doses of vaccinations, but billing for full doses.

As many as 500 children may need new shots as a result.

Dr. Ishrat Sohail was arrested in February on Medicaid fraud charges.

On Friday, Sohail pleaded no contest to organized fraud, and was found guilty. She also pleaded no contest to scheming to defraud.

A sentencing hearing has been set for July 13. She faces up to 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

According to the Health Department's website, Sohail had privileges at Arnold Palmer Hospital and Florida Hospital.

Sohail had been administering vaccines intended for Medicaid and uninsured children to patients with private insurance, a joint investigation by the Health Department and the Attorney General's Medicaid fraud unit determined. It said she also administered partial doses to patients while billing insurance for the full amount.

Partial doses may not provide adequate protection from diseases, health officials say.