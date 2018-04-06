Mount Dora limits downtown parking time

Mount Dora, a city popular for window-shopping and outdoor dining, has started limiting its downtown parking spot time to four hours because it says there aren't enough spaces.

City of Mount Dora puts time limit on downtown parking

Officials say there aren't just not enough parking spaces

Police say they will give out warnings for the next month

RELATED: Details on free downtown Mount Dora shuttle service (PDF)

READ: City of Mount Dora announcement on 4-hour parking limit



Susan Nemec owns Ashley's Flags and Sports Shop on Donnelly Street and thinks the businesses themselves were part of the problem.

"People were just parking in front of all the stores, and they were employees, and our customers couldn’t get in," Nemec said.

So the city decided that the first step in fixing the parking problem was to limit it.

Downtown parking will be limited to four hours from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and will be enforced by Mount Dora Police Cpl. Jessica Howell.

Howell will use her body camera to record cars and will check those cars every four hours using a Segway.

Violators are subject to a $25 fine, but Howell said for about the next 30 days, they will just give out warnings.

"Some people are for it, obviously; some people are against it. Some think it's going to be a viable solution, while others are a little weary of it," Howell said.

Nemec thinks that with a time limit, fewer people will stay. She said many customers like to take their time.

"You end up being there three hours, and all of a sudden, you go, 'Uh oh, I can't shop. I've got to move my car,' " she said. "People aren’t going to change and (just) move their cars somewhere else," Nemec said.

A valet service is also in the works.

Nemec is worried that businesses will end up fronting the bill. The city says it's a partnership between businesses, the chamber and the valet company.

City officials also started a free golf-cart shuttle service that they hope will encourage people to park in the public parking lots.