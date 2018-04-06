Last Updated: Friday, April 06, 2018, 8:06 AM EDT
The Orange County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to Spectrum News 13 that a body of a missing woman was found at a hotel in Orlando.
The body of Vanessa Jessica Cocly was discovered at the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail, said Jeff Williamson, the public information officer for the Sheriff's Office.
The 23-year-old Cocly was reported missing on Saturday, March 31, 2018. She was last seen leaving Cypress Street in Taft, an unincorporated area in Orange County, driving a black 2017 Nissan Versa.
The Versa was later found.
"There is concern for her well-being as she has not shown up for her new job, which she was very excited for nor has she reached out or responded to family or friends. This behavior is very unlike Vanessa," Cynthia Chavis of the Sheriff's Office missing persons unit stated in a news release last weekend.
Check back for details.
Latest News: Orange County
- Deputies confirm body of missing woman found at Orlando hotel
- 3 hospitalized after road rage leads to shooting on State Road 528
- Deputies are searching for man accused of attempted kidnapping of Orlando teen
- Deputies: 3 people shot along SR 528 from road rage incident
- Election Preview: Apopka to hold runoff race to complete city council
- Lawsuit: Google, Facebook, Twitter profited off terrorist propaganda
- Man at bus stop among 3 killed in separate crashes in 24 hours
- Reward offered in Orlando-area Walgreens armed robbery
- Universal unveils names, details for International Drive hotels