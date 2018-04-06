Deputies confirm body of missing woman found at Orlando hotel

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has confirmed to Spectrum News 13 that a body of a missing woman was found at a hotel in Orlando.

The body of Vanessa Jessica Cocly was discovered at the Heritage Hotel at 7900 South Orange Blossom Trail, said Jeff Williamson, the public information officer for the Sheriff's Office.

The 23-year-old Cocly was reported missing on Saturday, March 31, 2018. She was last seen leaving Cypress Street in Taft, an unincorporated area in Orange County, driving a black 2017 Nissan Versa.

The Versa was later found.

"There is concern for her well-being as she has not shown up for her new job, which she was very excited for nor has she reached out or responded to family or friends. This behavior is very unlike Vanessa," Cynthia Chavis of the Sheriff's Office missing persons unit stated in a news release last weekend.

