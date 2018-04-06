Deputies are searching for man accused of attempted kidnapping of Orlando teen

Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies are looking for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a girl on her way to school near Corena and Satel drives in Orlando.

The incident happened March 28

Lockhart Middle School student in good condition

Deputies released description of man, video of incident

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m., Wednesday, March 28, 2018, when the Lockhart Middle School student was on her way to her school bus when she says the man grabbed her, according to Jane Watrel, public information officer with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

As the 14-year-old student walking to the bus stop while wearing headphones, she says the man came up from behind and grabbed her book bag, telling the girl to "come here," deputies stated.

The girl says he then told her, "This could be fun" and then she ran and got on her bus and told a school resource officer when she got to school, deputies said, with Watrel adding that she did not report the incident until 10:30 a.m.

"She was shaken by the incident, but is in good condition," Watrel stated in a news release.

The teenager described to duties that the white man was between 30 to 40 years old, 5 foot 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a gray stubble beard. He was wearing a beige hat, jack black square sunglasses, beige shirt, beige jogger pants and grey, blue and white walking shoes.

A video from a surveillance camera was released and deputies stated that it shows the girl running away from the man.

Some people in the neighborhood are very concerned.

"It makes me scared. I'm so scared, because I walk around here in the morning and in the afternoon… it makes me scared," said Esther Smith.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crimeline at: 1-800-423-8477.