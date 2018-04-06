Florida brewers react to new aluminum, steel tariffs

Tariffs on imports of aluminum and steel have got some worried, including those in the craft beer industry, wondering how the tariffs will affect their business.

Small craft beer brewers worry about effect of tariffs

Larger breweries are feeling less urgency

Current tariffs: 25 percent on steel, 10 percent on aluminum

“It’s just kind of a wait and see," said Ryan Parker. “We know it’s going to affect us. My hope is that it doesn’t affect us too much."

In October 2015, Parker opened Red Cypress Brewery in Winter Spring after years of leg work. The small operation is a whirl of activity, brewing, canning and kegging their own beer.

“We get the chance to make something that makes people happy," Parker said. “We try to use local ingredients as much as possible.”

But Parker is concerned that the import tariffs — 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum — will greatly impact their business.

Not only does Red Cypress can their own beer, they also lease kegs.

"All of our equipment is made out of stainless steel, so any future equipment purchases, it’s obviously going to take a factor in that," he explained, adding that they make purchases quarterly.

“Being a small local brewery, compared to some of the larger, national breweries, it’s going to affect us more because brewing is an economy of scale,” Parker added.

Yet, not everyone in the industry is feeling the crush.

“We have the procurement and supply chain advantage," said Christopher Schoen, Brew Hub's Director of Brewing Operations.

Nestled in Lakeland off busy Interstate 4, Brew Hub, produces beer too from start to finish. The brew company has worked with the likes of Cigar City in Tampa and Crooked Can in Winter Garden, helping brewers scale up productions.

But they’re massive, with many long-standing deals with vendors. Unlike smaller breweries, they don't buy on the spot market or through a broker. So the tariffs have far less impact — at least in the short term.

“Gives us buying power and leverage with certain vendors to really maximize our partnerships," Schoen said. "In the future, who knows?”

Friday, the President tweeted, “Despite the Aluminum Tariffs, Aluminum prices are DOWN 4%.”

Rollins College marketing and consumer behavior professor, Mark Johnston, said the statement is partially true, as many factors, including demand and world events, influence the price of aluminum — not just tariffs.

"One of the reasons we import so much steel from China is that production costs lower, labor costs are lower and some of their manufacturing techniques are less sophisticated, with fewer safety standards," he said. “The net cost for producing a ton of steel is quite a bit lower in China."

The president's aim, he explained, is that with China competing unfairly in practices, raising the cost of imported steel, for example, becomes a viable solution.

“The argument that people will make, rather than artificially say, 'This is an unfair price,' the idea would be that a local manufacture learns how to compete at a lower cost to match the quality," he said. "The general argument economists will make is that tariffs are not that great for the economy as a rule."

Meanwhile, back at Red Cypress, Parker is playing a game of 'wait and see.'

“We hope that it’s more than just our beer that we offer," he said.