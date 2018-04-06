On the Town: Disney's Contemporary Resort art in downtown Orlando

You may not have known that the Metcalf building on Orange Avenue and Pine Street has quite an historical significance.

Artwork from Disney's Contemporary Resort is going on display in an unexpected location: above Tanqueray's bar in downtown Orlando.

"This is Walt Disney's first office, in this building," said Flynn Dobbs, Contemporary Art Collection curator.

The 52-piece collection features 27 international artists. The art used to be in the resort's hallways, guest rooms, meeting rooms, etc. But now, for the first time, they're all on display in one space.

"These were displayed [in the Contemporary] probably up to until about 10 years ago, starting in the '80s," Dobbs told us. "(They're) New Age pieces — abstract with a little bit of symbolism sprinkled throughout."

Disney donated the collection to the Downtown Arts District. The collection is now on sale.

We stopped by the Contemporary on Friday to speak exclusively with Walt Disney World's Senior Manager of Corporate Citizenship, Betsy Martinez Lowery. She says the art throughout Disney is as much of an attraction as the attractions themselves.

"You will notice that occasionally, things look a little fresher," she told us. "That doesn't mean that when we retire pieces that we want them to go away."

We had to ask about the huge mural by the monorail that truly is the resort's centerpiece.

"Folks come from all over the world wanting to see this," she said, looking (way) up. "I cannot imagine this ever having a new home."

The Contemporary Art Collection has only been shown in a private reception. The public can get its first view during the Downtown Art District's 3rd Thursday Gallery Hop on Thursday, April 19.