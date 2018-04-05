Winter Springs Police officers arrested in false report case

Two Winter Springs police officers have resigned as they now face charges that they fabricated accusations of being assaulted by a city employee.

Winter Springs Police Chief Kevin Brunelle told Spectrum News 13 that Andrew Graham resigned as an officer with the department April 3, and Jason Casteel resigned as an officer two weeks ago.

The pair are each facing one count of perjury; Graham is also charged with filing a false police report.

Chief Brunelle said the pair lied to investigators when they reported that then-Officer Graham was hit multiple times by the city’s finance director at City Hall.

“They went into detail, even what hand he used and that he made some comments to them,” Brunelle said.

After providing sworn statements, investigators with Winter Springs Police Department obtained surveillance video from cameras from inside the chambers at City Hall where the assault allegedly took place.

“This video, in my humble opinion, is not refutable, these officers clearly made this up,” Brunelle said.

Chief Brunnelle says the video provided to Spectrum News 13 shows that not only were the officers not assaulted, but that the finance director never came in contact with the officers.

After watching the video in February, the chief contacted Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Their investigation came to the same conclusion, and they recommended charges be filed.

Chief Brunelle said it’s unclear why the officers made up the story.

“We know of no relationship, we know of no beef, neither one of the officers could explain why they made this up, neither officer could explain why they were doing it,” Brunelle said. “There is no information that has come out in the course of this investigation as to why they picked this individual, no information to come out as to why they made this up, what their intent was.”

Graham and Casteel were allowed to turn themselves in to face charges. Both reportedly have fewer than five years of law enforcement experience.

Chief Brunelle says he is disappointed in their actions.

“Every one of them (officers at WSPD) with the exception of these two hold this badge near and dear to their hearts, and when two individuals like this decide to do something like this, it makes it that much harder for us to gain the trust of our community,” Brunelle said. ​