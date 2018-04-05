Universal unveils names, details for International Drive hotels

Universal is building "Endless Summer" on the grounds of the former Wet 'n Wild.

Universal's "Endless Summer" Resort being built on International Drive

Value resort with 2-bedroom family suites

1st hotel opens in 2019, second in 2020

Universal Orlando revealed the name and theme Thursday of the resort complex coming to International Drive.

Universal's Endless Summer Resort will include two hotels: Surfside Inn and Suites and Dockside Inn and Suites.

In a post on Universal's blog, the parks touted a relaxed vibe, "fun surf and beachy details," and affordability. Romms will start at $73 a night, making these Universal's latest foray into value resorts.

More than half of the rooms across the two hotels will also be 2-bedroom family suites with kitchenettes and dining areas. They start at around $111 per night.

Universal says Surfside Inn and Suites will open in summer of 2019, while Dockside Inn and Suites will open in 2020.

