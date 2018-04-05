Pictures: Legendary 'Memphis Belle' on display at Space Coast Air Show

Tens of thousands of vintage aviation fans are expected to descend on the Space Coast Regional Airport this weekend for some high-flying action.

Up to 35,000 expected for Space Coast Air Show

Vintage air show previously called TICO Warbird Air Show

Legendary B-17 bomber 'Memphis Belle' is making an appearance



There will be vintage planes and all kinds of reasons to look up at the sky during the Space Coast Air Show.

The show, which is expected to bring up to 35,000 people to the area, is newly renamed this year. Its former name for four decades was the TICO Warbird Air Show.

The three-day event begins Friday and runs through Sunday.

There are airplanes, helicopters, air demonstrations and aerobatics — even the legendary B-17 bomber "Memphis Belle."

Among the special guests will be 95-year-old World War II veteran Joseph Reus, who served as a pilot with the legendary 8th Air Force and was shot down twice. He was a prisoner of war of Germany for a year and a half.

Reus flew in on the Memphis Belle on Thursday morning.

"We do it every year. We try and help with publicity for this. That's why I went and flew in," Reus said.

His son, Curt, said Reus enjoyed the flight.

"The pilot and crew said he had the biggest smile on his face," Curt Reus said.

Joseph Reus will be at the air show throughout the weekend, signing his book about his war experience.

All proceeds benefit the Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum, which is a mainstay at the airport.