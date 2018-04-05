Pregnant woman fighting for life after being beaten, shot at Orange County home

A pregnant woman is fighting for her life Thursday morning after a violent altercation with a man after she was shot multiple times, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Pregnant woman was beaten, shot, says deputies

Condition of the baby unknown

Man dead after shooting himself: Deputies

The woman was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center and the deputies say the man took his own life.

Doctors are trying to save the woman and her unborn child as investigators will try to figure out what lead to the shooting.

The incident, happened outside of a home at 1842 Fruitwood Ct. near Willowood Street in Orange County at around 5:58 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Sheriff's Office stated that according to neighbors, they called 911, saying that a woman was being violently beaten by a man. They claimed he even used a fire extinguisher to beat the woman.

Later neighbors reported shots being fired. When deputies arrived and were about to enter the residence, they say they heard a single gunshot.

"Deputies were just about to enter the house, after that single gunshot, when a female began crawling out of the front door. A female that had been apparently shot multiple times. We assisted her, we had to get a tarp, she could not crawl out because she had been shot multiple times," according to Jeff Williamson, a public information officer of the Sheriff's Office.

The man was found dead inside the home, from what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, stated authorities.

At this point, there is no word on the condition of the baby.

Deputies say there is history at the couple's home. They even responded earlier in the day on Wednesday and last week for domestic violence calls.