3 pedestrians killed across Central Florida in less than 24 hours

Three pedestrians have been struck and killed in separate Central Florida incidents in the past 24 hours.

2 people struck in Orange County crashes

Sanford woman struck in Volusia County

Troopers said a person was struck and killed at 9:25 a.m. Thursday on South Orange Blossom Trail near Whisper Lakes Boulevard. Three people in the vehicle were hospitalized, Lt. Kim Montes said. Sky 13 is headed to the scene.



Earlier Thursday, at about 2:30 a.m., Orlando Police said a man was hit and killed on South Semoran Boulevard at Hazeltine National Drive. In that incident, a vehicle struck a man crossing the intersection when he was struck by a northbound white sedan, police said.

The man was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

And in Volusia County, troopers said 51-year-old Sanford resident Oneda Redd was struck and killed after a vehicle struck her along State Road 415 and Railroad Avenue before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The driver of the vehicle, 43-year-old Ruben Rodriguez of Deltona, tried to avoid Redd before the crash. Rodriguez was unhurt, FHP said.

