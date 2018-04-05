NTSB official: Wing came off Daytona Beach plane

The wing of the Piper PA-28 plane came off during a flight maneuver in Daytona Beach, which saw a deadly crash that happened on Wednesday, according to a National Transpiration Safety Board official.



"Very uncommon," for the wing to come off," said Aaron McCarter with the NTSB during a Thursday news conference. "This is a very unique situation."

McCarter said that according to witnesses, the Embry Riddle Aeronautical University student pilot and a FAA pilot examiner, who was onboard, were performing routine practice maneuvers when the wing of the plane came off.

The investigation could take up to two to five days, with the wreckage being taken to a facility in Jacksonville on Thursday at some point where a team will be waiting to inspect the plane, explained McCarter. He would not speculate as to why the wing came off the plane.



Investigators are still looking into what caused it as the crash happened in a field on Tomoka Farms Road near Bellevue Avenue.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood says the student was testing for his license.

Students on the Embry-Riddle campus are heartbroken.

"The campus is really shaken but also really curious as to what happened," said Maxwell Kline.



The victim's families have been notified, but their names will not be released until the victims are positively identified.

Officials will hold a news conference at 9 a.m., Thursday.