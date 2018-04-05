Officials investigating possible Orlando house fire

Last Updated: Thursday, April 05, 2018, 6:48 AM EDT
A possible house fire is being investigated along 7711 Clarcona Ocoee Rd. in Orlando on Thursday morning.
Fire trucks line the street near Clarcona Ocoee Road as firefighters are battling a house fire. No word yet on any injuries.
The westbound lane of the road was closed, but it has since been reopened.
Update: WB side of Clarcona Ocoee Rd CLOSED east of Apopka Vineland Rd due to house fire in area #orlando #traffic pic.twitter.com/DF1ys6sT7q— Ryan Harper (@RyanMHarper13) April 5, 2018
