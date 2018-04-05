Long live the new queen of Orlando's Medieval Times

The king is dead. Long live the queen.

Medieval Times to unveil new storyline, queen on April 19

Character already introduced at other Medieval Times locations

Decision based on guest feedback

Medieval Times, the jousting and feasting entertainment venue in Kissimmee, will unveil a new ruler of its kingdom on April 19.

A queen will now take over as head of the tournament, for the first time in Medieval Times' 34 years.

The venue's general manager says the move came as a result of guest feedback. They called the new queen character a "firm but kind ruler who inherited the throne at the passing of her father, the previous king."

With the debut of the queen and new storyline, Medieval Times says they added new custom-designed costumes, including new suits of armor, shields and helmets, new music, and new fight scenes and horse training.

The Medieval Times venue on U.S. 192 in Kissimmee first opened in 1986, and is the first Medieval Times in the country.

The company says the new queen storyline has already been introduced in Dallas, Chicago, New Jersey and Buena Park, California. It will be added to more castles this year.

CHECK OUT ATTRACTIONS INSIDER: Your all-in-one source for news, pictures and video from Florida’s theme parks. Just go to our Attractions Insider page. Sign up to get breaking theme park news alerts and subscribe to our newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, delivered to your inbox or mobile phone.