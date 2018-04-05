Lockdown lifted at Lake George Elementary following report of suspicious person

Lake George Elementary School's lockdown has been lifted Thursday morning following a report of a suspicious person on the Orlando campus, according to officials.

A student stated that a "suspicious individual" was on campus who is not a student of the school, according to Ingrid Tejada-Monforte, the public information officer at Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The school at 4101 Gatlin Ave. was placed on lockdown, but it was lifted, said the deputy.

The students are safe, assured Tejada-Monforte, and the Sheriff's Office is allowing one person per family into the school.

UPDATE: Looks like deputies are starting to allow parents with ID into the school at Lake George Elementary. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/lCyB9MQkVB — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 5, 2018