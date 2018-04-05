Golf cart, car collide, killing 1 in cart

Last Updated: Thursday, April 05, 2018, 2:44 PM EDT
A car collided with a golf cart in Osceola County on Thursday, killing a person in the golf cart, troopers said.
The crash happened at about 11 a.m. on Narcoossee Road and Thompkins Drive.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said the passenger in the golf cart died at a hospital.
