FWC investigates headless gator found in Rockledge

Florida wildlife officers are investigating a headless gator found in a wooded area on a dead-end Rockledge street.

Neighbors made the find Thursday morning and contacted police.

The 6-foot-8-long headless gator was in a grassy area in the cul-de-sac on Timbers West Boulevard.

Police called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and they have launched an investigation to try to find out who did this.

The nearest neighbor said she and her children woke up this morning to police knocking on their door and to a terrible smell across the road.

“I don't want my kids to wake up to a headless gator across the street. So, it's sad. Just leave the wildlife to be, and you don't really expect to wake up to that,” Amy Rickabaugh said.

Rockledge Public Works employees came out Thursday afternoon to remove it with a claw truck.

If you have any information, call FWC or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.