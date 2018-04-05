Elections supervisor: Group that tried to register dead cat is sending out more mailers

A local supervisor of elections says the same organization that sent a voter registration form to someone’s dead cat is sending out thousands of mailers to Central Florida voters.

Seminole Supervisor of Elections warns of fake voter registration mailers

Michael Ertel says the Center for Voter Information mailers can be mistaken for official government mailers.

Maureen Block says her daughter was excited to see a voter registration form in the mail.

“She can’t wait to vote,” said Block, a Seminole County resident.

Block says her daughter almost filled out the form and sent it in.

“It looks official,” said Block. “It’s got her name printed out, her address and all her information.”

But the family then saw a social media warning from Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Michael Ertel.

Ertel warned the mailer from the Center for Voter Information in Washington D.C. might look like it’s from an official government entity – but it’s not. Ertel says in 2016, the same organization sent a voter registration letter that was addressed to someone’s dead cat.

“And they’re sending it to a dead cat in Seminole County, a dead dog in Denver, Colorado, and they’re sending it to people who have passed away in Pasco County,” Ertel said. “So they’re sending these things to people throughout the country, and it’s just bad data.”

A spokesperson for the Center for Voter Information says the national non-profit uses commercial data that sometimes includes fictitious names people use for things like magazine subscriptions. CVI says its only goal is to increase voter registration.

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections is trying to get people to tell which mail is official.

"Because no state makes available a list of individuals who are unregistered, CVI and other civic engagement groups use commercially available databases to reach prospective voters,” said Kevin McAlister, CVI’s Communications Director.

“We’re always improving our process and developing the best technology available to determine who is unregistered so we can help register people of color, unmarried women, millennials and other members of the Rising American Electorate," he added.

Ertel says he believes the mailers are meant to confuse voters by making them believe the forms are from an official government office.

“What we’re trying to do is run an efficient election, and when there’s this misinformation going out there from these external entities out of Washington, D.C., it’s our responsibility to let our voters know the difference between the truth and the politics,” Ertel said.

Ertel said he’s now working to make sure people are clear what mail from the supervisor of elections office looks like.

“I don’t know where this information would’ve gone had we given it to them, but I’m glad we had Mike to help us out with that and I’m very grateful he posted that warning,” said Block.

Ertel says the best way to know if election mailers are official is to call your local county supervisor of election’s office. For Seminole County residents, Ertel has set up the website OfficialElectionMail.org to help voters determine what mail is from his office and what mail is not.