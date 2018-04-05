Election Preview: Apopka to hold runoff race to complete city council

On Tuesday, April 10, Apopka will hold a runoff election to complete its city council.

No incumbent vied for Seat 1 in Apopka City Council, and although the seat was initially a part of the runoff election, candidate Suzanne Kidd withdrew from the race after Joe Kilsheimer lost his bid for reelection as mayor.

Kidd was a vocal advocate for the reelection of Kilsheimer, but on March 13, he lost to former Orange County Commissioner Bryan Nelson.

In a statement made on Kidd’s official website on March 20, she announced she was withdrawing because she believes Nelson “lacks such a vision, or the openness to explore every revenue-raising opportunity” available to Apopka.

In terms of her campaign, she said, “to continue to run would be to do so while knowing I could not fulfill my campaign promises.”

Due to Kidd’s withdrawal, Seat 1 in the council will go to Alexander Smith, making him the third African American individual to serve the post in Apopka history, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

In Seat 2 of Apopka City Council, newcomer Alice Nolan will battle it out with incumbent Diane Velazquez, who was elected to the council in March 2014.

Nolan got more votes in the March 13 election, but none of the candidates got more than 50 percent of the vote, prompting the runoff election for the seat on April 10.

This isn't the first time Nolan has been a candidate for this seat -- she ran for Seat 2 a few years ago but lost.

Early voting ends Friday, April 6 at 5 p.m. Registered voters can cast their ballots at the county's Supervisor of Elections office on 119 W. Kaley Street.

Regular voting starts on April 10 at 7 a.m. Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday night. To find your polling location, visit the Orange County Seupervisor of Elections website.