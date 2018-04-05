Documents show man accused of killing 2 Kissimmee cops confessed to fellow inmate

New documents show another inmate claims the man accused of killing two Kissimmee Police officers confessed to him.

Documents show alleged confession of suspected killer

Fellow inmate said Miller 'had no remorse'

Miller allegedly told Brown 'The cops deserve to get what they got'

Felix Ortiz, the owner of 3 Sisters Speakeasy, organized various fundraisers for the families of slain officer Matthew Baxter and Sergeant Sam Howard soon after the tragedy happened.

“It hit us all hard,” Ortiz said.

The suspected killer, Everett Miller, is being held at the Osceola County Jail without bond for the murders.

Documents involving Miller recently surfaced, including a transcript between a Kissimmee Police Department Officer and another inmate, Charlie Brown.

In the documents, Brown said that Miller confessed to him that he killed the two officers and that, “he said he had no remorse of shooting both the officers.”

Ortiz is disgusted to hear these allegations.

“It’s a really sad confession what he said. They didn’t deserve that,” Ortiz said. “They were always there for us all the time and police officers do their job… It’s really hard what they do.”

Brown also claims that Miller told him, “The cops deserve to get what they got ... They always (expletive) with me everywhere I go.”

The official report states there are no records of Brown and Miller having contact. However, there are recorded phone conversations from jail that show Miller talking about Brown to his girlfriend and mother.

Brown said prior to being in the same jail, the two were friends from the old neighborhood.

The State Attorney’s Office told Spectrum News 13 that they did not offer any benefits to Brown for his witness testimony.

Ortiz says he just hopes justice is served.

“I hope that he gets the right sentence, because thank God he is in jail. And hopefully he won’t ever come back out,” Ortiz added.

Spectrum News 13 has also requested Miller's disciplinary file at the Osceola County Jail. We will continue to follow up on any findings.