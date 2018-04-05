Deputies: Father shoots adult son dead in The Villages

Last Updated: Thursday, April 05, 2018, 11:56 AM EDT
A man is dead after he was shot by his father in The Villages on Wednesday evening, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.
- No charges filed yet
- Names of those involved not released
At around 7:35 p.m., a shooting happened in the Village of Collier (within The Villages) and when deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that a father had shot his adult son, stated Michelle Keszey, the media relations person for the Sheriff's Office, in a news release.
The son was pronounced dead at the scene, she confirmed.
No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.
