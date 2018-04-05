Deputies: Father shoots adult son dead in The Villages

A man is dead after he was shot by his father in The Villages on Wednesday evening, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

No charges filed yet

Names of those involved not released

At around 7:35 p.m., a shooting happened in the Village of Collier (within The Villages) and when deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered that a father had shot his adult son, stated Michelle Keszey, the media relations person for the Sheriff's Office, in a news release.

The son was pronounced dead at the scene, she confirmed.

No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.