Weather forecast: Thursday to see cooler temps, minor showers

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, but it's still going to be a nice day for Central Florida.



Temperatures will be a touch cooler on Thursday behind the latest cold front. As this system departs into South Florida, northeasterly winds will take over, keeping the beaches in the low to mid-70s with upper 70s to near 80 inland.

A fair amount of sunshine is in store aside along with any scattered clouds.

Lows for Thursday night will fall to the upper 50s north and west of Orlando but most locales will hover close to 60 degrees.

Friday will be pleasant under mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid-80s, before moisture returns over the weekend. Expect a few showers on Saturday followed by a better chance on Sunday as the next front approaches.

This feature will stall and allow moisture to linger through Monday. It will remain unsettled through Tuesday when additional rain and storms will follow yet another front.



WEATHER ON THE GO: Download the Spectrum News 13 app and get StormTracker 13 & Safety Net alerts wherever you are.

GET WEATHER ALERTS: Sign up to receive weather text alerts from Spectrum News 13

Small craft operators are urged to use caution Thursday; northeast winds of 15 to 20 knots will generate choppy conditions on the Intracoastal Waterway.

In the surf zone, waves will be considered poor with a rising northeast wind swell. Swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard because of a moderate risk of rip currents.



View LIVE Interactive StormTracker 13 Radar Map

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13 and mynews13.com/weatherpics .